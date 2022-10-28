Chihuahua missing, Pit bull revived after fire breaks out at Aurora home

A dog is missing and another was rescued following a house fire Friday afternoon in west suburban Aurora.

Around noon, the Aurora Fire Department responded to the blaze in the 500 block of West Park Avenue.

A total of 30 firefighters came to the scene. Fire crews observed heavy flames coming from the first-floor rear of the building.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire, but a resident arrived at the scene and told fire officials that two dogs were still inside the home — a Pit bull and a Chihuahua.

Fire crews cut a whole in the roof to provide ventilation. Then, the Pit bull was located on the first floor of the home. It was unconscious and not breathing.

Paramedics successfully revived the dog after 15 minutes of giving it oxygen.

Fire officials say the Chihuahua was not found, and that they are still looking for it.

The blaze was extinguished in about 45 minutes.

No injuries were reported to civilians or firefighters.

The cause of the fire in under investigating.