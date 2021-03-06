Child among 3 hurt in high-rise fire on SW Side

Three people, including a child, were hurt after a fire broke out at a high-rise Saturday on the Southwest Side.

The blaze was reported about 12:30 p.m. at a building in the 4300 block of West Ford City Drive, Chicago fire officials said.

Firefighters encountered heavy smoke inside and extinguished the fire by 1:28 p.m., officials said.

A child and two adults were taken to Holy Cross Hospital in fair-to-serious condition, officials said. Details on their injuries were not released.

Two other people refused medical attention, officials said.