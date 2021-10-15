Child among 4 in critical condition following South Shore crash: CFD

Four people, including a 4-year-old child, were critically injured in a crash in South Shore Friday night.

The crash occurred at 75th Street and Dorchester Avenue, the Chicago Fire Department said.

According to CFD, a 27-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were transported to U of C and listed in critical condition.

A 4-year-old child was transported to Comer and listed in critical condition, CFD said.

A 22-year-old man was also transported to U of C in critical condition.

No further information was provided.