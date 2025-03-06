Child dies at Chicago hospital after being found unresponsive at Indiana home, police say

The Brief A 5-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a Michigan City home on March 2 and later died at the hospital. The Cook County medical examiner identified the child as Augustus Williams and ruled his death a homicide. Police executed a search warrant at the home and are investigating; no further details have been released.



Police are investigating after a 5-year-old Michigan City boy was found unresponsive in his home and later died at a Chicago hospital.

Death Investigation Underway

What we know:

Police were called at 7:16 a.m. on March 2 to a home in the 2200 block of Normandy Drive in Michigan City for an unresponsive 5-year-old.

The child was transported to Franciscan Hospital before being flown to the University of Chicago Comer Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the child was pronounced dead just after 7 p.m., police said.

Investigators executed a search warrant at the home and collected evidence.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released further details on the case or what led to the child’s death.

The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the child as Augustus Williams and ruled his death a homicide.

FOX 32 Chicago has reached out to Michigan City police for more information and to determine whether an arrest has been made.

This story will be updated as more details become available.