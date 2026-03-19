Vigil held to remember Loyola student killed in Rogers Park shooting

The Brief 18-year-old Loyola University Chicago student Sheridan Gorman shot and killed near Tobey Prinz Beach Police say a masked gunman opened fire while she was walking with friends Dozens gather at campus vigil as community mourns; no arrests announced



A Loyola University Chicago student who was shot and killed overnight in Rogers Park is being remembered by her community.

Dozens gathered Thursday evening at the university’s chapel for a vigil honoring 18-year-old Sheridan Gorman.

The backstory:

Police said Gorman was walking with friends around 1:30 a.m. near Tobey Prinz Beach when a masked man approached and began shooting in their direction. Gorman was struck in the head and died at the scene.

Alderwoman Maria Hadden, who has been in contact with investigators, said the shooting appears to be a case of Gorman being "at the wrong place at the wrong time."

At the vigil, students, staff and community members expressed grief and fear following the violence.

"A friend texted me and let me know about it this morning," one Rogers Park resident said. "It was shocking, and it makes me anxious. People shouldn’t have to wake up and fear that their life is going to randomly get taken."

A Loyola professor said the loss is especially painful for the campus community.

"It hurts in a very specific way when it’s a part of your community," the professor said. "It’s a very specific kind of pain. It's a renewed commitment to the people we work with and care about."

In a statement, Loyola University Chicago President Mark C. Reed said the university is mourning the loss.

"It is with profound sadness that I write to share that one of our students, Sheridan Gorman, was killed earlier today in an incident north of the Lake Shore Campus," Reed said. "This is a tragic loss, and our hearts go out to Sheridan’s family, loved ones, and all who knew her."

The university said counseling and support services are being offered to students.

What's next:

As of Thursday evening, police had not announced any arrests or released a suspect description.