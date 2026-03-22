Man charged with murder in death of Loyola student Sheridan Gorman

The Brief A 25-year-old Chicago man, Jose Medina, has been charged with first-degree murder and other felonies in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Loyola student Sheridan Gorman. Police say Medina was identified as the suspect in the March 19 shooting near Rogers Park Beach, where Gorman was killed while walking with friends. Medina's next court appearance is scheduled for Monday.



A 25-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Loyola University student Sheridan Gorman, who was shot and killed last week in Rogers Park, according to police.

Jose Medina, 25, of Chicago, has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, three felony counts of aggravated assault, and one felony count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Medina was arrested on March 20.

The backstory:

According to police, Medina was identified as the suspect who fatally shot Gorman, 18, on March 19 around 1:11 a.m. in the 1000 block of W. Pratt Blvd.

Gorman was walking outside with a group of friends when a masked male suspect approached them and started shooting in their direction on the beach's pier, according to Chicago police and a Loyola campus safety alert.

Gorman was shot in the head and died at the scene.

What's next:

Medina's next court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

Dig deeper:

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement filed an arrest detainer for "Jose Medina-Medina," the man they claim is accused of killing Gorman.

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, ICE wants Jose Medina-Medina detained as they claim he is an illegal immigrant from Venezuela.

According to ICE, Medina-Medina was previously in custody and later released on May 9, 2023, as well as on June 19, 2023, after being arrested for shoplifting in Chicago.

Chicago police did not provide any further information.