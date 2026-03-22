ICE files detainer for man accused in killing of Loyola student

The Brief ICE filed a detainer for Jose Medina-Medina, the man accused in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Loyola student Sheridan Gorman, identifying him as a Venezuelan national they claim is in the U.S. illegally. Authorities say Medina-Medina had prior encounters with law enforcement, including shoplifting arrests in 2023, after which he was released. Gorman was shot and killed while walking with friends near a Rogers Park beach in what appears to have been a random attack, with the investigation ongoing.



The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement filed an arrest detainer for the man accused of killing Sheridan Gorman, a Loyola University student who was shot while walking near Rogers Park Beach last week.

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, ICE wants Jose Medina-Medina detained as they claim he is an illegal immigrant from Venezuela.

According to ICE, Medina-Medina was previously in custody and later released on May 9, 2023, as well as on June 19, 2023, after being arrested for shoplifting in Chicago.

The backstory:

On Saturday, Chicago police confirmed investigators were questioning a person of interest in connection with the shooting death of Gorman earlier this week.

Chicago police have not yet identified a suspect or provided a description of a suspect as of Saturday morning.

Sheridan Gorman, 18, was walking with friends early Thursday morning near Tobey Prinz Beach when a masked man approached and began shooting in their direction on the beach's pier, according to Chicago police and a Loyola campus safety alert. Gorman was shot in the head and died at the scene.

She is originally from the New York City area, according to authorities.

Chicago Ald. Maria Hadden (49th Ward), who has been in contact with investigators, said the shooting appears to be a case of Gorman being "at the wrong place at the wrong time."

What they're saying:

"Sheridan Gorman had her whole life ahead of her before this cold-blooded killer decided to end her life. She was failed by open border policies and sanctuary politicians who RELEASED this illegal alien TWICE before he went on to commit this heinous murder," said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. "We are calling on Governor J.B. Pritzker and Chicago’s sanctuary politicians to commit to not releasing this criminal illegal alien from jail back into American neighborhoods."