Chicago police question person of interest in shooting death of Loyola student

Investigators are questioning a person of interest in connection with the shooting death of a Loyola University Chicago student earlier this week, police confirmed.

What we know:

Chicago police have not yet identified a suspect or provided a description of a suspect as of Saturday morning.

Sheridan Gorman, 18, was walking with friends early Thursday morning near Tobey Prinz Beach when a masked man approached and began shooting in their direction. Gorman was shot in the head and died at the scene.

She is originally from the New York City area, according to authorities.

Chicago Ald. Maria Hadden (49th Ward), who has been in contact with investigators, said the shooting appears to be a case of Gorman being "at the wrong place at the wrong time."