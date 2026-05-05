Oak Forest Fire Department first in Illinois to use new heart monitoring technology

Every second matters when it comes to treating heart attacks.

A southwest suburban fire department is the first in Illinois to adopt new technology aimed at helping paramedics improve speed and accuracy in the field.

What we know:

For decades, first responders have relied on 12-lead EKG monitors to screen for heart attacks. However, even simple electrode misplacement can lead to misdiagnosis.

The Oak Forest Fire Department has become the first in the state to adopt new technology — the EXG wearable 12-lead system from C-Booth Innovations — which combines electrodes into a single device with one cord instead of 10.

It is designed to reduce the margin of error while increasing speed and accuracy in the field.