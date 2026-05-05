Woman killed, 2 wounded in daylight shooting on Chicago’s South Side, police say

The Brief A 26-year-old woman was killed and two males, ages 18 and 16, were wounded in a daylight shooting Tuesday on Chicago’s Southwest Side. Police said two suspects on a motorcycle opened fire on the victims’ vehicle, which then crashed into a parked car. The woman died at the hospital; the 16-year-old is in critical condition and the 18-year-old is in serious condition.



A 26-year-old woman was killed and two males — ages 18 and 16 — are hospitalized after a daylight shooting Tuesday on Chicago’s South Side, police said.

What we know:

The shooting happened about 3:30 p.m. near West 50th Street and South Hermitage Avenue in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Chicago police said the victims were traveling in a vehicle when two suspects on a motorcycle pulled alongside and opened fire.

The vehicle then struck a parked car in the 1700 block of West 50th Street.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the left arm and leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the right hip and taken to the same hospital in serious condition.

The woman was shot in the back and taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ 3 hospitalized after daylight shooting on Chicago's SW Side, officials say (FOX Chicago )

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released information about the suspects or identified the woman.

What's next:

No one is in custody and detectives are still investigating.