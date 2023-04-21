Child ejected from vehicle, infant seriously injured after man driving under the influence crashes on I-57

A Georgia man is accused of driving under the influence and crashing his vehicle, resulting in a child being ejected from the car on Interstate 57 Monday night.

Taylor Dungey, 27, was charged with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence involving great bodily harm and two counts of endangering the life of a child.

At about 8:30 p.m. Monday, Illinois State Police Troopers responded to the scene of a single-vehicle personal injury traffic crash on I-57 southbound near 119th Street.

When troopers arrived, they learned a child had been ejected from the crashed vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries.

An infant was located inside the vehicle with serious injuries, ISP said.

Dungey also suffered serious injuries from the crash.

He was arrested and charged accordingly.