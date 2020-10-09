Child luring attempt reported in Garfield Ridge

article

Police are looking for someone who tried to lure a child to a van Wednesday in Garfield Ridge on the Southwest Side.

The girl was in a backyard about 2 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Mulligan Avenue when the suspect drove south through the alley in a white van, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

A short time later, the van drove back heading north and stopped behind the house, police said. The suspect shouted for the girl to come to the van, but drove away when she ran into the house.

The suspect was described as a male with curly hair who may have been wearing a blue T-shirt, police said.

Police released a surveillance photo of the van and are asking anyone with information to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.