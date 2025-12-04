Chicago CTA to close major Loop 'L' station for three-year rebuild starting January 2026

The Brief The State/Lake elevated CTA station will close Jan. 5, 2026, for a full reconstruction. The project will take three years to complete. The rebuilt station will have wider platforms, a glass canopy, and more.



The more than 100-year-old State/Lake elevated CTA station in downtown Chicago will shut down next year until 2029 for a full demolition and rebuild.

What we know:

The Chicago Department of Transportation and the CTA say the station will close for three years, beginning on Jan. 5, 2026, while crews replace it with a modern and fully accessible facility.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Rebuilt CTA State/Lake elevated station | Rendering

The project includes wider platforms, new elevators, improved lighting, and a large glass canopy.

Service impacts

"Trains operating along the Brown, Green, Orange and Pink lines and the Purple Line Express will no longer stop at the State/Lake elevated station for the duration of the construction," the CTA said in a press release. "Loop trains will continue to operate, and customers can use the adjacent and fully accessible stations: Washington/Wabash and Clark/Lake."

The Lake Red Line subway station will stay open.

"To transfer between the Lake Red Line subway station and the Loop Elevated rail lines, use the Washington/Wabash station," the CTA said.

What's next:

The station is set to reopen in 2029, although an exact date is not yet known.

For more information on the project, such as work hours and traffic impacts, visit statelakestation.org or click HERE.