Man, 6-year-old boy shot outside home in Dolton

A man and a 6-year-old boy were shot in Dolton Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at 1100 W. 156th Street, Dolton spokesman Sean Howard said.

Police said a call came in for shots fired at 12:52 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, a 30-year-old man and a 6-year-old boy were outside of the house.

Both were shot in the torso.

The boy and man were both coherent and were transported to a local hospital.

According to information from police, two individuals wearing masks approached the victims and shot them.

The victims were leaving the home when this happened.

The relationship of the child and man are unknown at this time.

Police are currently looking at residential video and talking to eye witnesses.

Authorities believe this was not a random act and that there is no immediate danger to the public.