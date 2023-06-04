Child rushed to hospital after being found lifeless in backyard swimming pool in Northbrook
NORTHBROOK, Illinois - A child was found lifeless in a backyard pool in Northbrook on Sunday.
Northbrook police said they were called to the home on Dauphine Avenue at 4:35 p.m.
The young child had been in a backyard in-ground swimming pool.
First responders started life-saving measures and the child was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.
The investigation is ongoing.