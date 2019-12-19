Children were inside apartment when home invader fatally shot man in Harvey, police say

Police say children were inside a home Wednesday night when a gunman broke in and fatally shot a man.

Antwan Hawthorne, 33, was shot multiple times about 9 p.m. after confronting a gunman inside his apartment in the 14600 block of Loomis Avenue, according to Harvey Police Chief Eddie Winters and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Winters said a gunman entered the house and there was an altercation between the two before shots were fired.

Hawthorne, who lives in the same block were he was shot, was pronounced dead less than half an hour later at Ingalls Memorial Hospital, officials said.

“There were children in the house at the time of the incident, but we can’t confirm they witnessed the shooting,” Winters said.

He said police were investigating how the man entered the home.

"The thing that saddened me the most was when the children were being brought out of the apartment and given to their mom to hear the little girl say 'Mom, dad got shot,' That's something our children shouldn't have to witness." Winters said. "The little boy looked like to me that he was traumatized."

On Dec. 7, another man was fatally shot in Harvey. Nehemiah Turner, 23, was found unresponsive in the 14900 block of Marshfield Avenue and later died of gunshot wounds, the medical examiner’s office said.