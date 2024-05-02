5 sought for robbing Red Line rider on Chicago's South Side

Chicago police asked for the public's help in identifying five men who robbed a CTA Red Line rider at knife point last month.

The suspects robbed a Red Line rider who was waiting on the 95th Street station platform around 10 p.m. on April 24, according to a CPD community alert.

Chicago police said the suspects are between the ages of 18 and 30 years old.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Mass Transit detectives at (312) 745-4706.

No further information was provided.