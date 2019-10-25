Chipotle asks TikTok users to share Halloween 'transformations' in exchange for free burritos

article

Chipotle is getting hungry for a chunk of that sweet TikTok demographic.

The fast-casual Mexican-inspired chain is bringing back its annual “Boorito” promotion for Halloween — i.e., rewarding customers with discounted food for showing up to the restaurant in a costume — but this year, they’re hoping to lure TikTok users with an extra-special “free burritos for a year” bonus.

It’s not an entirely new twist; Chipotle previously hosted an Instagram costume contest as part of its 2018 “Boorito” promotion.

"Our customers have been showing up in costume to celebrate with us for years," Chris Brandt, the chief marketing officer of Chipotle, said in an announcement posted Thursday. "We know that TikTok users are highly inspired and creative, so we're excited to see these Halloween transformations come to life digitally."

The “TikTok Transformation contest,” as Chipotle is calling it, asks fans to share “their festive before and after Halloween transformations” on the social-media platform, and tag it with “#boorito” and “#contest” to enter.

The top five submissions, in terms of “likes,” will be rewarded with a year’s supply of free burritos.

Not interested in advertising your love of free burritos on TikTok? Not to worry. Chipotle will still be rewarding customers with $4 burritos, bowls or tacos just for showing up to the restaurant in a costume on Oct. 31, between 3 p.m. and closing time. But just make sure it looks like a costume.

“Determination of whether a 'costume' qualifies for the offer is at the sole discretion of Chipotle restaurant personnel,” reads a stipulation amid the official rules.

