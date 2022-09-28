Chipotle to open first restaurant with drive-thru lane in suburban Chicago

Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening its first "Chipotlane" in Chicago's northwest suburbs.

The drive-thru lane will open at the location in Streamwood near Sutton Road and Irving Park Road.

The Chipotlane allows customers to place an order on the mobile app and pick up their food without having to go inside the restaurant.

The drive-thru lane will first operate on Friday, Sept. 30. The location opens at 10:45 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m.

According to the restaurant, the first 50 people in line will receive complimentary Chipotle Goods merchandise.

In addition, customers who sign up for Chipotle Rewards will receive free chips and guac after their first purchase.

Meanwhile, Chipotle is hiring at the Streamwood location.