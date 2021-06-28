Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski talk new film 'The Tomorrow War'

It’s a big screen summer blockbuster featuring A-List stars and an alien invasion that starts streaming into your home this week.

"Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Jurassic World" star Chris Pratt leads the new action thriller "The Tomorrow War" – and Jake Hamilton spoke with him about just how long his movie-star training would hold him over if aliens really invaded some day.

"I’ve got all the training I need…to PRETEND to fight aliens," said Pratt. "But if it came down to the real thing, I’m like ‘Security!’"

"The Tomorrow War" starts streaming on Amazon Prime on July 2.

