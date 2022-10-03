Christian Bale on working alongside Robert De Niro in 'Amsterdam'

Oscar-winners Christian Bale and Robert De Niro lead an all-star cast in the new movie "Amsterdam," hitting theaters this weekend.

The two legendary actors sat down to talk with FOX 32 Entertainment Jake Hamilton about the new movie – and Bale spoke with Hamilton about being a young actor in Hollywood (he starred in Steven Spielberg’s "Empire of the Sun" in 1987 when he was just 13 years old) and his adoration of De Niro from a young age.

"He was the bedrock of cinema," Bale said. "I’m still the small town boy who’s kind of stunned that I’m sitting here next to Bob and get to call him Bob and I’ve worked with him a couple of times – and that’s such a damn honor."

Bale added "It’s very satisfying – more than any actor in history."

"Amsterdam" hits theaters on Friday.