Suburban teen arrested in Naperville after stealing mom's car, semiautomatic gun

A 15-year-old boy from Aurora was arrested after he took his mother's loaded semiautomatic pistol and her car and drove to Naperville.

Naperville police stopped a Nissan Altima at Washington and Iroquois for improper lane usage at approximately 3:14 a.m. on Sunday.

Prosecutors from the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office said during the traffic stop officers found a 9 mm CPX 2 handgun with one bullet in the chamber behind the driver's seat.

The driver, a 15-year-old boy, allegedly took both the car and the gun, which was in a lockbox, from his mother's house without permission, prosecutors said.

Officers arrested the boy, and he was later charged with one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and a misdemeanor for possessing ammunition without a FOID Card.

"The allegations that a 15-year-old boy took his mother’s car and gun without her knowledge and was found shortly after three o’clock in the morning driving through Naperville are extremely disturbing," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.

The offender appeared in court on Monday where a judge ordered that he be released to his mother on home detention lockdown. His next court appearance was scheduled for June 14.