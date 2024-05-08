2 shot getting out of car on Chicago's Far South Side

Two men were wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in the Fernwood neighborhood.

The men, 51 and 54, were exiting a vehicle around 10 p.m. when gunfire broke out in the 200 block of West 106th Place, according to police.

The 51-year-old was shot in the shoulder and the 54-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. They were both transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were listed in good condition.

There is no one in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.