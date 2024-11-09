Christian, Jewish leaders gather to address rising antisemitism in Chicago

The Brief Jewish and Christian leaders held a summit Saturday at Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, addressing a rise in antisemitism. The event drew hundreds of attendees, who discussed recent incidents, including local attacks and global tensions following the conflict in Israel. Speakers educated attendees on identifying and responding to antisemitism, with the day ending in a concert.



Christian and Jewish leaders gathered Saturday on Chicago’s Near North Side, raising alarms over a recent surge in antisemitic incidents.

The summit on opposing antisemitism was held at Moody Bible Institute, drawing hundreds of Christians, Jewish students, leaders, and scholars.

Julianna Pelo was among those reacting to the Hamas-led attack in Israel, where thousands have died on both sides.

Last week, in West Rogers Park, a man was shot while walking to his synagogue, and the gunman also fired at paramedics.

Then, earlier this week, two Jewish students were attacked at DePaul University for expressing support for Israel.

"I live in New York; it’s happening there too. It’s happening all over, and of course, we had the major incident in Amsterdam," said Dr. Mitch Glaser, of Chosen People Ministries.

Attendees took notes and learned ways to respond to hate. Lecturers highlighted how antisemitism manifests in words and actions.

Pelo, a Moody alum, plans to return to Israel next month and sought support at the summit.

"I wanted more education before I went and wanted to process the reality of what I’m going to see," Pelo said.

Moody Bible Institute, with a history of opposing antisemitism for more than 100 years, concluded the event with a concert.

