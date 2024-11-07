DePaul investigates assault of Jewish students as possible hate crime

The Brief Two DePaul University students were attacked on campus after expressing support for Israel, with university officials condemning the incident as "outrageous." The students, who sustained minor injuries, were reportedly targeted because of their Jewish identity, and DePaul is working with Chicago police to investigate it as a possible hate crime. DePaul President Robert Manuel assured the campus community of efforts to maintain a safe and inclusive environment for all students.



Two students at DePaul University were attacked on campus Wednesday after showing their support for Israel.

DePaul University President Robert Manuel said two Jewish students expressing support for Israel were punched outside the student center on the Lincoln Park campus.

Manuel shared a letter with the DePaul community on Wednesday expressing outrage. He said the attack happened at 3:20 p.m. when masked offenders assaulted the two students.

The students were injured but declined medical treatment. The university is working with Chicago police to determine if it was a hate crime, since the victims were targeted because of their Jewish identity.

"We recognize that for a significant portion of our Jewish community, Israel is a core part of their Jewish identity. Those students – and every student - should feel safe on our university campus," Manuel wrote in the letter.

Manuel said the university will hold those responsible accountable for what he called this "outrageous" incident." He asked for witnesses to call the public safety office at DePaul.

Manuel said the university will ensure that the campus is a safe and welcoming place for all.

There were some tensions on campus earlier this year during protests related to Palestinians in Gaza.

Students reported feeling intimidated while trying to walk to class, dining halls and the student center.

Students were urged to call the public safety office about any violent acts.