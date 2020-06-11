Christopher Columbus statue painted red at Houston park

article

The statue of Christopher Columbus in a Houston park has again been painted red.

The statue was defaced at Bell Park overnight.

The statue's face and hands were covered in red paint. The letter "A" was also painted and circled on the back.

This isn’t the first time the statue has been splashed with paint. Vandals also targeted the statue in 2017.

The 7-foot tall, half-ton bronze statue of Christopher Columbus in Bell Park was commissioned by the Italian/American Organizations of Greater Houston, Inc., and it was donated to the City in 1992.

This week Christopher Columbus statues have been toppled and defaced in cities across the U.S.

In Richmond, Virginia, a statue was torn down by protesters, set on fire and then thrown into a lake.

In Boston, a statue of Christopher Columbus was beheaded. Photos showed the head of the monument lying on the ground next to its base, surrounded by crime scene tape.

