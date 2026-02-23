Police called on Black Illinois congressional candidate while he was canvassing

The Brief A congressional candidate said a woman called police on him while he was canvassing for votes in Chicago last week. Mike Simmons, who is running for Congress in the 9th District, also serves as the state senator in the area. Simmons, who is Black, said he tried to explain what he was doing in the residential building to the woman, but she called police anyway.



A state lawmaker and candidate for Congress said a constituent called police on him while he was canvassing for votes on Chicago’s North Side last week.

What we know:

State Sen. Mike Simmons (D-Chicago) said he was door-knocking in the Buena Park neighborhood on Friday, attempting to garner votes in the upcoming primary election, when a resident of a building called the police on him, according to a news release.

Simmons is running for Congress in the 9th Congressional District.

He said he introduced himself to a woman in the residential building and explained he was a candidate for Congress and a current state lawmaker.

"The woman seemed not to believe Simmons and ultimately asked for everyone’s documentation. She then called the police and ignored all attempts at a conversation by Simmons and the volunteers with him – all people of color," according to Simmons’ campaign.

Simmons said he left the building on his own. Chicago police later reported to the scene a few minutes later and spoke to him about the incident.

Simmons has lived in the nearby Uptown neighborhood for 15 years and is the first Black person to represent the Far North Side of Chicago in the Illinois Senate, according to his campaign.