Church and community leaders encourage Black Chicago residents to get vaccinated

Community and church groups united in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood on Saturday for a COVID vaccination event.

Organizers said that Black residents make up about 30 percent of Chicago's population, but account for less than 20 percent of residents who have gotten their first coronavirus shot.

"This community has been ravaged with this dreadful disease," said Pastor Walter Turner of New Spiritual Light M.B. Church. "We want to spend the day raising the awareness that number one, our people need to get tested, and number two, our people need to get vaccinated."

Saturday's event included a food giveaway and raffles for those who got a shot.

"It's so important that we go around our community showing and showering people with love," said John Harrell, president of Black Men United. "The best way to show them you care is by action."

