Cicero apartment fire: Crews battle blaze that displaced residents

Crews battled a fire that broke out at an apartment Friday morning in west suburban Cicero.

The fire started around 1 a.m. when residents smelled smoke in the three-story building in the 1600 block of South Austin Boulevard.

Three different buildings may be impacted by the blaze.

Berwyn firefighters are assisting the Cicero Fire Department at the scene.

At least 10 people have been displaced by the fire. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

No injuries have been reported.