Woman killed in Cicero crash; driver suspected of DUI

The Brief A 25-year-old woman was killed in a two-car crash early Thursday morning at Ogden Avenue and 50th Court in Cicero. Police said the driver of the other vehicle, a 23-year-old Cicero man, showed signs of intoxication and is being held on suspected DUI charges. An uninjured passenger in the man's vehicle was arrested for allegedly obstructing officers as investigators continue to examine the crash.



A woman was killed in a two-car crash early Thursday morning in west suburban Cicero.

Deadly Cicero car crash

What we know:

The crash happened around 12:15 a.m. at the intersection of Ogden Avenue and 50th Court, according to Cicero police.

A 27-year-old woman drove onto Ogden Avenue and was hit by a vehicle going eastbound. A passenger in the woman's car, 25-year-old Lesly Guevara, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle was identified as a 23-year-old man from Cicero. Police reported that he showed signs of intoxication at the scene of the crash. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with minor injuries, where police said he continued to show signs of intoxication.

An uninjured passenger of the eastbound vehicle, 20-year-old Jonathan Hernandez, was arrested at the scene for obstruction of officers.

What's next:

The driver of the striking vehicle is being held on suspected DUI-related charges while the Cicero police and the West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force continue the investigation.