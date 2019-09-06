Cicero police release photo of suspect in bowling ball attack

Police are looking for a man wanted for allegedly throwing a bowling ball at a another man’s head earlier this week in west suburban Cicero.

The two were involved in a fight sometime Wednesday evening at Town Hall Bowl, 5025 W. 25th St. in Cicero, according to Cicero town spokesman Ray Hanania.

Police have released a photo of a man they say hit another man in the head with a bowling ball during a fight Sept. 4, 2019, at Town Hall Bowl, 5025 W. 25th St. in Cicero. (Cicero police)

During the fight, the suspect threw a bowling ball at the victim’s head, “causing severe injury,” according to a flyer posted to social media by Cicero police.

The victim, thought to be in his late 20s or early 30s, is in critical condition at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he remains in a medically induced coma Friday morning, Hanania said.

Investigators identified a suspect in the attack from a video of the fight that was posted to social media, according to Hanania.

Police released a photo of the suspect, who they said drove away from the bowling alley in a 2018 Range Rover with a Wisconsin license plate of AFS3400.

Hanania said the fight happened during a busy promotional night at the bowling alley. He said no one at the scene called 911, but someone running away from the bowling alley flagged down a police car to report the attack.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 708-652-2130.