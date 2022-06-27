Cicero teen faces murder charges for 2021 expressway shooting

A Cicero teen faces murder charges for allegedly driving a suspect who killed a 60-year-old man on Interstate 55 last year.

The juvenile faces one count of first-degree murder.

At about 4:19 a.m. on Nov. 18, 2021, Illinois State Police District Chicago troopers responded to an expressway shooting on I-55 northbound – before the ramp to I-94 northbound.

A 60-year-old man was located at the scene and transported to an area hospital.

He had life-threatening injuries sustained by gunfire, and was later pronounced dead, ISP said.

During an investigation, ISP reviewed Automatic License Plate Reader images and followed up with numerous leads.

ISP was able to identify the suspect vehicle, and the alleged shooter — Joshua Concepción, 19, of Chicago.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 FOR RELATED CONTENT

Concepción was arrested earlier this month and charged with first-degree murder.

On Sunday, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office approved murder charges against the 17-year-old as well — who was the alleged driver of the suspect vehicle.

He is being held without bond.