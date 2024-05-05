Cinco de Mayo parade canceled in Chicago due to gang violence in the area: police

The Cinco de Mayo parade that was scheduled for Sunday afternoon has been canceled for safety reasons.

The long-running event was scheduled to start near Damen and Cermak at noon in the Little Village neighborhood.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the decision to cancel the event was made by the 10th District, local officials and parade organizers due to gang violence in the area.

Police said multiple arrests were made, including gun arrests.

FOX 32 Chicago spoke with Hector Escobar, the president of Casa Puebla, last week about the event. He said he was looking forward to having the community enjoy something beautiful together.