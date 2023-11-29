Circle K offers discounts during Fuel Day Pop-up

Circle K is hosting a "Fuel Day Pop-up" event offering 40 cents off each gallon of gas and discounts on hot food this Thursday.

For three hours, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., participating Circle K convenience stores across Illinois, Missouri and Iowa will be running deals for drivers.

"Black Friday sales might be over, but we are always looking for a way to offer our customers a surprise discount," said Brandon Smith, VP of Operations, Circle K Heartland Business Unit. "We know this time of year is full of travel and to-do lists, so we are happy to offer both a discount on fuel for customer’s cars and their snacking needs."

Participating Circle K locations will be passing out 10 cents off per gallon fuel cards for future use, as well.

Customers can find their nearest participating location using the Store Locator.