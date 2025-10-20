City of Harvey furloughs 69 employees amid ‘severe financial emergency’

The Brief Harvey furloughs 69 employees across multiple departments due to a "severe financial emergency," while 98 essential workers remain on duty to maintain core services. Mayor Christopher Clark said the move aims to prevent permanent layoffs and keep the city operational as officials push for $30 million in state relief. A Public Safety Continuity Plan has been activated, with coordination from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office and neighboring fire departments to ensure emergency services continue.



Sixty-nine City of Harvey employees have been furloughed due to what officials describe as a "severe financial emergency."

What we know:

City officials said Monday the furloughs affect multiple departments and take effect this week.

"This was not an easy decision," said Mayor Christopher Clark. "It was one of the hardest we’ve had to make. But as Mayor, my responsibility is to make sure this city survives, not just today, but for the future of the people who live and work here. Every step we are taking is about keeping Harvey alive and positioned to rebuild stronger."

According to the city, 69 employees will be placed on temporary furlough, while 98 essential workers will continue reporting to maintain core city operations in critical departments.

The affected departments include public works, police, fire, water, human resources, communications, senior services, building, finance and revenue, administrative support, the clerk’s office and administrative staff.

Officials said the furloughs are part of an emergency plan aimed at preserving essential services as the city continues to seek $30 million in state relief to help restore operations and meet its financial obligations.

"Every one of these employees matters to this city," Clark said. "These are people who fix our streets, answer our calls, protect our neighborhoods, and serve our community every day. This decision was made to prevent permanent layoffs and to make sure Harvey can survive this crisis. Our goal is to bring our team back as soon as possible."

City officials said the furloughs follow continued seizure of city funds by the Illinois comptroller’s office.

Harvey has also been forced to temporarily reduce operations and hours to prevent a complete shutdown, officials said.

Last Thursday, the Harvey City Council voted unanimously to be declared financially distressed. During that meeting, Clark said that when he took office in 2019, he inherited $164 million in debt, a 35% loss of state revenue to fund pensions, and a "gross lack of financial and personnel records."

Clark said the city needs around $51 million a year to fund its operating expenses, but only takes in about $30 million.

What's next:

Officials said a Public Safety Continuity Plan has been activated in response to the furloughs.

The mayor and police chief are coordinating with the Cook County Sheriff’s Office to arrange potential law enforcement support if needed, and neighboring fire departments have been notified in case assistance is required.

Police, fire, water and public works departments will continue operating, and residents are urged to call 911 in case of an emergency.