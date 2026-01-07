Civil trial against Boeing Over Deadly crash begins in Chicago on Monday

The Brief A civil trial against Boeing is set to begin Monday in Chicago, stemming from two fatal 737 Max crashes in 2018 and 2019 that killed 346 people, after Boeing pleaded guilty in 2024 to defrauding the federal government. The case involves Manat Vaidya, who lost his parents and sister in the 2019 Ethiopia crash; his family’s lawyer says the trial is about holding Boeing accountable for a preventable tragedy. With Boeing already fined billions, the jury will decide damages for the family, with jury selection expected Monday and opening statements possibly beginning Tuesday.



The civil trial against Boeing is set to begin in Chicago on Monday. Boeing took a plea deal in 2024, and admitted to defrauding the federal government, after two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019, which killed 346 people.

But this trial will focus on the 2019 crash in Ethiopia that claimed three generations of Manat Vaidya's loved ones.

What we know:

Vaidya's lawyer says it's about holding Boeing accountable. Clifford Law in Chicago is representing Manat Vaidya, who filed a federal lawsuit against Boeing for the deaths of his mother, father and sister who were passengers on the Boeing 737 Max plane that crashed shortly after takeoff in Ethiopia on March 10, 2019.

The family was living in Canada and traveling during spring break to visit family and friends.



All 157 people died on that flight, including three of Vaidya's nieces and nephew, one of whom was nine months old. The children are not part of this case.



Since Boeing has already pleaded guilty to defrauding the FAA and paid billions in fines, the family's lawyer, Robert Clifford, said the case is now about how much the jury will award this family, who will never be the same.



"The court allows us to tell the jury that this crash was preventable, it was avoidable, and it was senseless," Clifford said. "And Boeing stumbles over itself to say how sorry they are, but they never once will acknowledge what they're sorry about."



For this family, Clifford said this trial is their only shot at accountability.

"There are families here who are stuck on anger," he said. "They'll never, ever get over what happened. And that's particularly true when they know that it was preventable."

Fox Chicago has reached out to Boeing for comment and has yet to receive a response.

What's next:

Clifford said he expects jury selection to happen Monday at 8:30 a.m., with opening statements starting as early as Tuesday.