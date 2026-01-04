Class action lawsuit alleges McRib advertising is misleading

The Brief A class action lawsuit filed in Illinois alleges McDonald’s falsely advertises the McRib by implying it contains rib meat. Plaintiffs argue the name and presentation would lead a reasonable consumer to believe the sandwich includes rib meat, when it allegedly does not. McDonald’s maintains the McRib is made with 100% boneless pork and says it has never claimed the sandwich contains rib meat.



A class action lawsuit in Illinois claims McDonald's falsely advertises its famous McRib.

What we know:

The plaintiffs believe the fast-food giant is lying about what the popular McRib is made of.

The lawsuit claims the name and presentation of the McRib would lead a reasonable consumer to believe it contained rib meat. When it actually does not.

McDonald's says it uses 100% boneless pork, and that it never claimed to use rib meat.

The McRib made its world debut in 1982, and has sporadically appeared on McDonald’s menu ever since.