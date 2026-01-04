Class action lawsuit alleges McRib advertising is misleading
ILLINOIS - A class action lawsuit in Illinois claims McDonald's falsely advertises its famous McRib.
What we know:
The plaintiffs believe the fast-food giant is lying about what the popular McRib is made of.
The lawsuit claims the name and presentation of the McRib would lead a reasonable consumer to believe it contained rib meat. When it actually does not.
McDonald's says it uses 100% boneless pork, and that it never claimed to use rib meat.
The McRib made its world debut in 1982, and has sporadically appeared on McDonald’s menu ever since.