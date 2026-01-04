Expand / Collapse search

Class action lawsuit alleges McRib advertising is misleading

By Fox 32
Published  January 4, 2026 9:41pm CST
Food and Drink
FOX 32 Chicago
McDonald's facing class-action suit over McRib

McDonald's facing class-action suit over McRib

A class action lawsuit filed against McDonald's here in Illinois.  The plaintiffs believe the fast-food giant is lying about what the popular McRib is made of.

The Brief

    • A class action lawsuit filed in Illinois alleges McDonald’s falsely advertises the McRib by implying it contains rib meat.
    • Plaintiffs argue the name and presentation would lead a reasonable consumer to believe the sandwich includes rib meat, when it allegedly does not.
    • McDonald’s maintains the McRib is made with 100% boneless pork and says it has never claimed the sandwich contains rib meat.

ILLINOIS - A class action lawsuit in Illinois claims McDonald's falsely advertises its famous McRib.

What we know:

The plaintiffs believe the fast-food giant is lying about what the popular McRib is made of.

The lawsuit claims the name and presentation of the McRib would lead a reasonable consumer to believe it contained rib meat. When it actually does not.

McDonald's says it uses 100% boneless pork, and that it never claimed to use rib meat.

The McRib made its world debut in 1982, and has sporadically appeared on McDonald’s menu ever since. 

Food and DrinkNews