Illinois weather: Tree damages garage, lightning strike starts apartment fire

Crews were on scene in Lake Bluff cleaning up after a massive tree on Prospect Avenue came crashing down.

The homeowner heard a loud bang around 8:45 a.m. and discovered that a large tree on her property fell and caused significant damage to her garage.

"It got very dark, very windy, and I heard a very loud crash which I thought was a car accident, and as I walked through the house, I saw the devastation of the tree being uprooted," the homeowner said.

She said this was the last thing she had anticipated as she had just sat down with a cup of coffee when the event unfolded.

Crews are expected to be on scene for quite some time.

Emergency crews also responded to an apartment building fire in Volo Wednesday. Authorities believe the fire started because of a lightning strike.

No injuries were reported.

Thousands of residents also lost power Wednesday due to the quick-moving storms that rolled through the area.

ComED said it has restored the majority of service with less than 5,000 customers still in the dark.