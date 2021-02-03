Co-defendant in Casey Urlacher case pleads guilty to running sports gambling ring

The lead defendant in the case that put Casey Urlacher in legal jeopardy pleaded guilty to a federal gambling charge in a Chicago courtroom.

Vincent "Uncle Mick" DelGiudice, 55, of Orland Park, admitted Tuesday he ran an illegal sports gambling ring based around Chicago that allegedly involved as many as 1,000 gamblers and netted DelGiudice $8 million, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

The feds have said DelGiudice played an integral role as a "runner" — collecting and delivering large sums of cash at his son’s direction and sometimes collecting tips along the way.

Two weeks ago, then-President Donald Trump handed Urlacher a full pardon.