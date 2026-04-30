Cockfighting ring busted in Chicago suburb, dozens of animals rescued: police

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The Brief A drug investigation in Joliet uncovered an alleged cockfighting operation. Police seized drugs, cash and nearly 30 animals from a home. Two men face multiple drug and animal cruelty charges as the investigation continues.



A drug investigation in Joliet led to the discovery of an alleged cockfighting operation and the rescue of dozens of animals.

The backstory:

Police said officers initially began investigating a residence in the 400 block of Meeker Avenue for suspected drug activity. During the investigation, officers observed numerous roosters in cages and developed information suggesting the animals were being used for fighting, prompting an expanded probe.

On Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant at the home and took Ronaldo Rodriguez-Gasca, 39, into custody after a traffic stop nearby. A second man, Fortino Rodriguez, 51, was detained inside the residence.

Authorities said a search of the home uncovered suspected cocaine and cash, along with 29 animals, including roosters, hens, chicks and a terrier puppy. Investigators also recovered equipment consistent with cockfighting, including metal spurs, straps, medications and transport containers.

Several of the roosters showed signs of physical alterations commonly associated with animal fighting, officials said.

The animals were removed from the property with assistance from Joliet Township Animal Control and are receiving medical care. Officials said efforts are underway to place the animals with rescue organizations.

Rodriguez-Gasca was charged with:

Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver

Two Counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance

Two Counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Eight Counts of Animal Torture

Eight Counts of Cruel Treatment of Animals

Eight Counts of Animals in Entertainment Violation

Rodriguez was charged with:

Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Animal Torture

Cruel Treatment of Animals

Animals in Entertainment Violation

What they're saying:

"What began as a focused narcotics investigation ultimately uncovered a much larger and deeply concerning operation. Because of the diligence, training, and coordination of our personnel, we were able to address both the drug activity and the inhumane treatment of animals," Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans said.

What's next:

Authorities said additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.

Police said the case may extend beyond Joliet, with investigators examining potential connections to other jurisdictions.