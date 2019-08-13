Cold death count rises to 59 in Cook County for last season

article

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has confirmed an additional cold-related death, bringing the total to 59 for last season.

Those 59 deaths attributable at least in part to the cold happened between Oct. 15, 2018, and May 23, 2019.

The latest death to be confirmed as cold-related was announced Monday by the medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy found that a 68-year-old man pronounced dead May 23 at Mercy Hospital had died of cold exposure with a stroke and hypertension as contributing factors, the medical examiner’s office said. The incident leading to his death happened April 29.

The next most recent cold-related death last season happened April 6 at Mount Sinai Hospital. An autopsy found a 51-year-old man died of alcohol intoxication with cold exposure and alcoholism as contributing factors.

Last season, between Oct. 1, 2017, and April 1, 2018, 47 people died of causes at least partially related to cold exposure, the medical examiner’s office said. Three of the cold-related deaths this season came during January’s polar vortex.