Columbia College undergoes 'deep cleaning' after possible coronavirus contact

Columbia College Chicago has undergone a “deep cleaning” after an individual with coronavirus was reportedly in the area last week.

The school was told late Monday “of an individual who was reported to be in an area with a person later diagnosed with COVID-19,” the school said in a statement.

Someone with the person who later tested positive for coronavirus has been without symptoms for a week, and remains off-campus, the school said.

“Everyone on campus known to have had direct contact with the individual has been notified,” the statement says. “A deep cleaning of the locations where the individual spent time is complete.”