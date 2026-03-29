Community gathers in prayer after series of deadly incidents in Southern Will County

Members of three churches from Steger, Crete and Crete Township came together in support of their community following 3 fatal incidents in southern Will County.

Residents from Crete and Crete Township gathered to pray for those affected by the tragedies that have happened locally in recent days.

Laura Hawkins, a Crete Township Trustee said, "We've just got a lot of horrible things going on right now, and we just want to do something to bring the community together and just say some prayers for our town."

This is the latest tragedy in the area over the past week.

The backstory:

Overnight, 3 people were shot at a home on State Line Road.

Will County Officials say it happened during a family party at 1am Sunday. Sheriff’s deputies said there was a large crowd at the property. The shooting appeared to be isolated and domestically related. A 20-year-old male died. Two men, ages 26 and 33, were listed in critical condition.

Last week, a 30-year-old woman allegedly fatally shot the father of her children and his parents at their Crete Township Home. The children were not hurt. Jenna Strouble is charged with 9 counts of first degree murder.

On Wednesday, fire killed a family of 4.

Three female children and their grandfather, 71-year-old Walter Palmer, were found in the burning house on Chalet Court.

Fire investigators believe the fire was accidental.

What they're saying:

The losses leave the community in despair.

Frank Elston, Crete Township Trustee said, "It's an old town. It's quiet. It's peaceful. You never expect any of this to ever happen. And when it does, the community is now coming together to do what they can to stop some of it."

Laura Hawkins added, "The community is just, you know, they're a great community. We have a lot of great people. And, hopefully, we can just work through this and bring everyone together and make our town even better."

What's next:

Will County authorities say they are not searching for the shooter but did not say if it is any of the shooting victims.