3 people shot, 1 killed, during party in Will County, sheriff says

The Brief Three people were shot, one fatally, during a family party in south suburban Will County overnight. Police said the shooting appeared to be domestic and isolated. No arrests had been made as of early Sunday morning.



Three people were shot, one fatally, at a family party in south suburban Will County early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Deputies responded around 1 a.m. to the 27000 block of S. State Line Road in Crete Township for a report of a large fight and possible shooting, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrived and found a large crowd and multiple shooting victims. Three victims were taken to local hospitals.

One victim died at a hospital in Olympia Fields. The victim has not yet been identified.

Investigators learned the shooting appeared to be isolated and domestic as it happened during a family party. There was no threat to the public.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said no one had been arrested yet in connection with the shooting.

The St. John, Indiana, Police Department, Crete Police Department, Crete Township Fire Department and Crete Fire Department all assisted in the response to the shooting.