3 students, 71-year-old man killed in Chicago-area house fire

The Brief A house fire in Crete early Wednesday morning left four people dead. Three of the victims were students in Crete-Monee School District 201-U. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



A house fire early Wednesday morning in Chicago's south suburbs left a 71-year-old man and three children dead, officials said.

What we know:

Crete firefighters were called around 12:58 a.m. to Chalet Court. Crews arrived within nine minutes and found a one-story home engulfed in flames.

According to officials, firefighters began to extinguish the blaze from the inside while also trying to search the home. However, heavy fire and a partial roof collapse forced crews to pull back.

The fire was brought under control in about 40 minutes. Once it was safe to re-enter, crews searched the home and found four bodies inside.

The Crete-Monee School District confirmed that three of the victims were students — two from Monee Elementary School and one from Crete-Monee High School.

An adult victim was identified as Walter Palmer, 71, by the Will County Coroner's Office. The coroner said the three other victims were juveniles but did not identify them.

What they're saying:

Superintendent Dr. Kara Coglianese called the loss "heartbreaking" in a message to families and the community.

"This is a devastating time for our school community," Coglianese wrote. "We are all grieving together, and we will do everything we can to support our students, staff, and families in the days ahead."

What we don't know:

The coroner's office did not identify the three juvenile victims.

The cause of the fire is still being determined.