Community group calls on Lightfoot to appoint interim police accountability commission

A community group is calling on Mayor Lori Lightfoot to get moving on appointing the Interim Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability.

The commission would have the power to regulate CPD policy and leadership.

An ordinance was passed by City Council last year to get that organization up and running.

The empowering communities for public safety coalition says that hasn't happened yet though, and they say it's a priority to get a police accountability structure that will give control to the people of Chicago.

Activists say the mayor has promised to have an interim commission in place by August.

