Popular DuPage County wildlife hospital, visitor center reopens after major renovation

The Brief Newly reopened and renamed: The former Willowbrook Wildlife Center is now the DuPage Wildlife Conservation Center after a major renovation. Behind-the-scenes access: Visitors can watch veterinarians treat native wildlife in a state-of-the-art hospital. Education-focused and sustainable: The net-zero facility highlights conservation and community learning.



After years of construction, a beloved wildlife center in the western suburbs is back open to the public.

The DuPage Wildlife Conservation Center now showcases a state-of-the-art animal hospital and an upgraded visitor experience.

What we know:

Located in Glen Ellyn, many community members know it as the Willowbrook Wildlife Center. For decades, wild animals native to Northern Illinois have been treated at the facility before being re-released into their natural habitats.

That important work is still being done, but now the public is getting a front-row seat to that life-saving care.

While its mission hasn't changed, it has a new look and a new name: The DuPage Wildlife Conservation Center. The multi-million-dollar project has been in the works for several years, with construction starting in 2023.

"This might be a very different experience for people who have been coming here for generations, but I hope they enjoy seeing the changes," said Stephanie Touzalin, wildlife education supervisor with the DuPage Wildlife Conservation Center.

Touzalin said the facility is the largest wildlife rehabilitation center in the state — with on-staff veterinarians treating more than 11,000 wild animals each year.

"So here's our little wound. It's healing up really, really nicely. That's where the gunshot was," explained Dr. Sarah Reich as she treated a Red-tailed Hawk.

Reich is the head veterinarian of the DuPage Wildlife Conservation Center and on Wednesday, she was re-bandaging the injured bird.

"What's satisfying for me is taking those animals that did have some sort of human-caused injury and fixing that," Reich said. "A lot of people ask, 'Why rehabilitate?' And I think it's for that reason, to be able to take those animals that we had a reason for them coming in and giving back to that animal."

The 27,000-square-foot facility combines the same expertise — now with an emphasis on the visitor experience. Large windows in the lobby give visitors of all ages a behind-the-scenes look at care, where they can watch doctors treat a variety of wildlife — from hummingbirds to coyotes.

"We wanted to highlight the unique operations of a wildlife hospital," Touzalin said. "You'll actually get to see an animal that has come in, get examinations, treatments and even surgeries, so you can watch that happen in real time."

The interactive and educational space serves as a resource for the community to learn how to create safer, healthier habitats for wildlife.

It’s also a net-zero building, generating as much energy as it consumes — and sometimes more.

What's next:

The DuPage Wildlife Conservation Center is open seven days a week. Community members can check daily hours and plan their visit by clicking here.