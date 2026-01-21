Cicero man charged with murder in fatal Stickney Township stabbing: officials

The Brief A Cicero man has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder following a fatal stabbing in Stickney Township. Deputies responded to a stabbing early Monday morning and tracked the suspect by footprints in the snow, arresting him several blocks away. One victim died at the hospital, while a second victim was treated and released after the attack.



A Cicero man has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in connection with a fatal stabbing in Stickney Township, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Fernando Zavala has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

On Monday around 4 a.m., Cook County Sheriff's Police responded to the 5000 block of South Luna Avenue in unincorporated Stickney Township for a report of a stabbing and a man and woman with stab wounds.

Officers learned the offender, later identified as Zavala, ran from the scene wearing a bright orange coat. Officers followed footprints in the snow to find Zavala about four blocks away. Zavala was then taken into custody.

Fernando Zavala (Cook County Sheriff's Office)

Misael Martinez-Salgado, 39, and a 38-year-old woman were the victims taken into area hospitals for treatment. Martinez-Salgado was later pronounced dead. The woman has since been released from the hospital.

Detectives learned Zavala, who had been staying with the victims, argued with Martinez-Salgado that morning before stabbing him and the woman.