Chicago weather: Cold start, slick commute possible with snow tonight into Friday

The Brief Sunshine today gives way to snow chances tonight into Friday, with a few inches possible. Slick roads could affect the Friday morning commute. A cold weekend and frigid Bears game are followed by a slow warmup next week.



Chicago is enjoying sunshine today, but cold temperatures and returning snow chances will shape the next several days of weather.

What we know:

Thursday is bright but cold, with temperatures stuck in the 20s across the Chicago area.

Snow chances return this evening and continue into Friday. A couple of inches of accumulation are possible overnight into tomorrow, which could lead to slick roads, so drive carefully during the morning commute.

Friday is expected to be mostly cloudy, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 30s. Light flurries may linger at times through the day.

This weekend stays mostly cloudy and cold. Highs on both Saturday and Sunday are expected to hover around 20.

Sunday’s Bears game will feel especially cold, with temperatures in the mid teens. A few light snowflakes could fall during the day.

What's next:

The start of next week looks cold and quiet.

Monday will be partly sunny, with highs near 10. Tuesday warms slightly into the upper teens under mostly cloudy skies.

By Wednesday, temperatures moderate a bit more, with partly sunny skies and highs reaching the upper 20s.