Community honors fallen Chicago firefighter Michael Altman

The Brief Residents gathered at Hiawatha Park to honor fallen Chicago firefighter Michael Altman, decorating the area with red ribbons and tributes. Altman, 32, died while battling a Rogers Park apartment fire when the floor collapsed beneath him as he searched for occupants. Friends and community members remembered him as a devoted father, husband, and lifelong firefighter who was deeply loved and supported.



Residents gathered to honor the firefighter who died last week, while battling a fire. They decorated Hiawatha Park, a special place for Michael Altman and his family.

Friends from the Dunning neighborhood wrapped red ribbon on the trees and bleachers near the fields where they played ball with Michael Altman, the firefighter who died in a fire last week.

It was as if they never left the old neighborhood, or the memories.

Alex Sullivan said, "I grew up playing baseball with him, the park over here playing pickup baseball."

Chelsea Echevarria said, "These were our old stomping grounds. All of us. We're all kind of nervous to talk, but I think Michael deserves to be talked about because to know Michael is definitely to love Michael."

Altman was 32, a husband, father, the son of a firefighting legacy.

Steven Murguia said, "Mike always wanted to be a firefighter. Like, I remember, like, just when you get asked, like, what do you want to do when you grow up? Some people like, had other, like, aspirations. I always said I want to be a soccer player, but that was like unrealistic or like Mike always like, I know I want to be a firefighter and that's what he always wanted to do."

Altman was on Truck 47, responding to an apartment fire in Rogers Park on March 16.

He was searching for occupants when the floor collapsed, and he fell into the burning basement.

Chicagoans saluted as his body was transported to the funeral home.

Murguia said, "Seeing the support the community come around to support the whole city of Chicago, really, come out and remember Mike and remember him for the great human he was the great friend he was, the great father, he was, husband."

They hope Altman’s family sees the red ribbons and roses placed in tribute to a hero who put others’ safety ahead of his own.

Sullivan said, "Hopefully they know they’re loved people care, we support ‘em."

Echevarria said, "I want everyone to know how much Michael is loved and how much he impacted us. He was a great kid. He was a great friend, a great dad, a great brother. So I feel like everyone should know who Michael was and why we're all here rallying for him and his family."